Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock worth $360,351,849. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.24.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $145.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

