iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 113.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $87.17 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.30 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.63.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

