iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 44,241 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 19,826.6% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 21,611 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 104,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $60.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.19. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $63.70.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

