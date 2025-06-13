iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,270 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,365,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,244,000 after purchasing an additional 121,099 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 525.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,794,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,775 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,365,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,233,000 after acquiring an additional 308,168 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,212,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,574,000 after acquiring an additional 329,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,679,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,058,000 after acquiring an additional 46,106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $238.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $180.65 and a one year high of $245.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.14.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

