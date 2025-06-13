iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Receives $15.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.86.

A number of analysts have commented on ITOS shares. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $381.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $18.13.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,031,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $8,317,363.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,452,797 shares in the company, valued at $27,829,543.82. This represents a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 630,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $5,079,339.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,108,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,995,267.64. This represents a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,939,307 shares of company stock worth $16,202,116. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $17,856,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 342.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,068,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after buying an additional 1,601,477 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 74.4% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,649,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,785,000 after buying an additional 1,556,798 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,272,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 90.6% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 831,883 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

