Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Iveda Solutions Stock Performance
IVDAW opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. Iveda Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34.
About Iveda Solutions
