Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 356.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JLL. Citigroup cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL stock opened at $241.88 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $194.36 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.