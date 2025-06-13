Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $4.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.93.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

KOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KOS

Insider Transactions at Kosmos Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

In related news, Director John Douglas Kelso Grant sold 27,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $50,540.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,157.01. The trade was a 48.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,723,000. Patient Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 17,147,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707,707 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 32,627,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906,210 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 11,421,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KOS opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $290.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.