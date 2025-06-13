Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives $146.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.14.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on LGND shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LGND

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LGND opened at $114.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.83. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $77.53 and a 52 week high of $129.90.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.84 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 29.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,912. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd C. Davis bought 9,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,961,816.80. This trade represents a 6.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,652,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $16,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,475,000 after purchasing an additional 115,005 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 185,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 90,743 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 162,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 67,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.