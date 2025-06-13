Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wolfe Research from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LYV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.35.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $141.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $157.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.24 and a 200-day moving average of $135.83.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $5,130,003.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,922,025.28. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

