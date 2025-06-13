Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) versus Thunder Power (NASDAQ:AIEV) Critical Survey

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) and Thunder Power (NASDAQ:AIEV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and Thunder Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group -406.63% -74.67% -33.45% Thunder Power N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Thunder Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.3% of Lucid Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Thunder Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 2 8 2 0 2.00 Thunder Power 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lucid Group and Thunder Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Lucid Group presently has a consensus price target of $2.68, suggesting a potential upside of 23.86%. Given Lucid Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than Thunder Power.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lucid Group and Thunder Power”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $870.14 million 7.57 -$2.83 billion ($1.21) -1.79 Thunder Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Thunder Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucid Group.

Risk & Volatility

Lucid Group has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Power has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lucid Group beats Thunder Power on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

About Thunder Power

(Get Free Report)

Thunder Power Holdings Limited manufactures passenger electric vehicles. Thunder Power Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Thunder Power Hong Kong Limited operates as a subsidiary of Electric Power Technology Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.