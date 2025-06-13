Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,174,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,705,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,531 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,819,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,898,000 after acquiring an additional 191,043 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,562,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $808,005,000 after acquiring an additional 148,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,499,000 after acquiring an additional 32,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 54,277.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 918,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $474,370,000 after acquiring an additional 916,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.69.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE MLM opened at $553.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.95 and a 52-week high of $633.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $526.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.20%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.