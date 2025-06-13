Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,863 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $35.72 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PECO. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

