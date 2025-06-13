Merit Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $957,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $6,007,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAIN. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $6,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,357,636.55. The trade was a 22.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $5,805,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,895,415.10. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:MAIN opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.82. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $63.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.91.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.25% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $137.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.93%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

