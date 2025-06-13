Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $215,000 in PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 93,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSQH. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PSQ during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PSQ by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the period. Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PSQ during the fourth quarter worth about $5,836,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PSQ by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 426,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 222,041 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PSQ by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

PSQ Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of NYSE:PSQH opened at $2.25 on Friday. PSQ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $96.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Insider Transactions at PSQ

PSQ ( NYSE:PSQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. PSQ had a negative return on equity of 404.92% and a negative net margin of 227.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that PSQ Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other PSQ news, Director Willie Langston bought 27,000 shares of PSQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $52,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 274,776 shares in the company, valued at $535,813.20. This represents a 10.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PSQH. Wall Street Zen raised PSQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on PSQ from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

PSQ Company Profile

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

See Also

