Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $233,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 935,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,798,000 after buying an additional 202,972 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on FOX from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $53.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,316.51. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.