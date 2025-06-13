Merit Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,694 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9,722.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,640,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 354,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 43,077 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the period.

Shares of SPGP opened at $104.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average is $103.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $112.90.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

