Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 512 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.53.

NYSE:GPK opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Graphic Packaging announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

