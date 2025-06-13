Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 7,935 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Coeur Mining by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 315,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Coeur Mining by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 625,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coeur Mining

In related news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $134,362.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,415.03. This represents a 14.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 12,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,104 shares in the company, valued at $903,569.60. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,061 shares of company stock worth $667,775. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CDE stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDE. Cormark raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

