Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $226,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,395 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the stock an “unchanged” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.68.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 1.4%

AAL stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.