Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $1,945,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $8,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN opened at $256.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.98. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $148.55 and a 52-week high of $281.79.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $871.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.12 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,320. This trade represents a 50.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total transaction of $559,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,559.98. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $178.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.00.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

