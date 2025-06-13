Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,543 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $902,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 59,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $31.57.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

