Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives $5.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRSN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.83. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 214.20% and a negative return on equity of 401.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,333,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 221,126 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,770,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Featured Stories

