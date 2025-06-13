Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,262,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,340,000 after acquiring an additional 77,278 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 228,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $63.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

