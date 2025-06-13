National Bank Financial Forecasts OTCMKTS:EXROF Q2 Earnings

Get Exro Technologies alerts:

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exro Technologies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 8th. National Bank Financial analyst B. Sidhu expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exro Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exro Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Exro Technologies had a negative return on equity of 83.07% and a negative net margin of 1,533.73%.

EXROF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Exro Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Exro Technologies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, ATB Capital lowered Exro Technologies to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Exro Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of EXROF stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Exro Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exro Technologies Company Profile

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.

