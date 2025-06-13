National Bank Financial Predicts Boralex Q2 Earnings

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Boralex in a research note issued on Sunday, June 8th. National Bank Financial analyst B. Sidhu expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

BLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised Boralex to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.38.

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of BLX opened at C$32.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.86. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$24.40 and a 1 year high of C$36.63.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex’s plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power.

