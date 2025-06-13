NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $14.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NWG. Peel Hunt lowered NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas cut NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

