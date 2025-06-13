NBC Securities Inc. Acquires New Stake in FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac (NYSEARCA:SDVD)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac (NYSEARCA:SDVD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Get FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bullseye Investment Management LLC grew its position in FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 252,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 47,986 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac in the fourth quarter valued at $962,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac in the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000.

FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac Stock Performance

FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $24.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $461.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.09.

FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac Increases Dividend

FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.1469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (SDVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide a target level of current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying small- and mid-cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac (NYSEARCA:SDVD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.