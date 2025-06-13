NBC Securities Inc. Buys 1,392 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 23,200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTXO. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $234.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.