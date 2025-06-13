NBC Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 151 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $390.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $367.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $299.43 and a twelve month high of $481.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 35.72%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total transaction of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,578,507.63. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $154,516.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,122.83. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.