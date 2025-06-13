NBC Securities Inc. Grows Stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 146,650.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

