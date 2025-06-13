NBC Securities Inc. Has $50,000 Holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Free Report) by 99,900.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 88,509 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,851,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,135,000.

Shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $50.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

