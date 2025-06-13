NBC Securities Inc. Invests $39,000 in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 664.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,625,000 after purchasing an additional 513,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 79,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 23,616 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.19.

Shares of ADC opened at $74.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.00. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $60.18 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $169.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 173.45%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

