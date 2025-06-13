NBC Securities Inc. Invests $40,000 in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 661 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $2,036,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $69,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $822,964.80. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PAR Technology Price Performance
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PAR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.
PAR Technology Profile
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.
