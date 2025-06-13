NBC Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 99,900.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,975 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,396,000.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $129.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.89. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.68.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

