NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is NBC Securities Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 107,366.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,272 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 90,188 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.8% of NBC Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $145.00 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock worth $360,351,849 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.24.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

