Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital lifted their price target on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $135.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 13.2%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $199.67 on Thursday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $202.49. The stock has a market cap of $558.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.