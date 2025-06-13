Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

OXM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $43.13 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $108.51. The company has a market cap of $641.13 million, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.40.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $392.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.54 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt acquired 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at $421,466. This represents a 16.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 981.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 159.4% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Further Reading

