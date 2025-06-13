Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Richard Tyson Acquires 8 Shares

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Tyson acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,892 ($25.76) per share, for a total transaction of £151.36 ($206.07).

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Richard Tyson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, Richard Tyson purchased 8 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,860 ($25.32) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($202.59).

Oxford Instruments Trading Up 0.9%

Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 1,872 ($25.49) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,749.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,910.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96. Oxford Instruments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,470 ($20.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,735 ($37.24). The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.29) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OXIG

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments provides academic and commercial organisations worldwide with market-leading scientific technology and expertise across its key market segments: materials analysis, semiconductor, and healthcare & life science.

Innovation is the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success, supporting its core purpose to accelerate the breakthroughs that create a brighter future for our world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.