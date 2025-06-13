Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,428 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $94.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average is $94.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

