Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,282 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Get Unity Software alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in U. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,958,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,005,000 after acquiring an additional 72,384 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,123,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,335,000 after acquiring an additional 625,872 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 376,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 133,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $2,826,449.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,222,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,972,526.88. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $29,781.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 483,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,963,224.37. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,296,538 shares of company stock valued at $30,546,097 over the last 90 days. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.45.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.19. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Unity Software

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.