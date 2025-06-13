Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 353 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 76,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,000,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,246,000 after buying an additional 236,497 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,103,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.78.

MarketAxess stock opened at $226.89 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $186.84 and a one year high of $296.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.81 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

