Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,340 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 62,404 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on S shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.
SentinelOne Price Performance
Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.39 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at SentinelOne
In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 31,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $604,686.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 477,271 shares in the company, valued at $9,115,876.10. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $202,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 596,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,900,948.96. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 413,967 shares of company stock worth $7,674,963. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.
SentinelOne Profile
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SentinelOne
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Stocks Set to Double—And There’s Still Time to Buy
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Analysts Can’t Get Enough of These Little-Known Biopharma Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.