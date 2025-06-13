Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,990 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 78.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total value of $474,418.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,206.56. This represents a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 20,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $4,271,642.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,249,066.84. The trade was a 25.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,613 shares of company stock worth $5,121,492. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $217.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.61 and a 200-day moving average of $193.93. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 50.12% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.62.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

