Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,135 Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,177,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 779.1% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 57,193 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,978,000 after purchasing an additional 48,898 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.96.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $358.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.16. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.00 and a 1-year high of $433.86. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 96.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.88.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $171.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $3,373,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,919,074.60. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total value of $173,945.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,177.19. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.