Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $393,000 Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $954,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $12,196,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,027,000 after acquiring an additional 183,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIRT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 178,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $6,877,802.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,770,000.19. This represents a 30.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $298,241.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,582.86. This represents a 17.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,079,615 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $44.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $497.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.