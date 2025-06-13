Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $501,000 Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,804 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 971.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.54 and its 200-day moving average is $77.80. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 92.91%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $3,784,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,515.20. This trade represents a 47.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 196,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,495. The trade was a 78.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 804,374 shares of company stock worth $58,735,581. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

