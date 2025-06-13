Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $467,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX opened at $526.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $469.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.57. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.14 and a 12-month high of $530.73.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.00.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,724.34. This represents a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

