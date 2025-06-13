Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 65,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 424.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Lee Scott Golden sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $42,114.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,059.15. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $89,081.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,148.18. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,513 shares of company stock valued at $308,498. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $50.98 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $9.19. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTCT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

