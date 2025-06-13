Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,866 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR opened at $48.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $60.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluor news, Chairman David E. Constable sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 870,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,660,723. This trade represents a 4.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $859,535.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,919.69. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price objective on Fluor in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on Fluor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

